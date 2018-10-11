Global Inspection Robots Market | Application Segment, Regional Segment, And Forecast (2018-2023)

This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Inspection Robots Market Report for 2018-2023.



An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes. Typical applications of robots include welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing; all accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision. Visual capability in modern robots has evolved from the earlier version of generic robots. The earlier robotic systems demanded customization as each part was expected to operate in an exact area at a particular time due to lack of robotic vision. However, with advances in technology cameras, sensors and software have enabled the robots to detect movement with precision. Therefore inspection robot, now, is able to accomplish inspection tasks that are difficult for human. Over the next five years, Expert projects that Inspection Robots will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inspection Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-58896

To calculate the market size, Experts considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:



Remotely operated vehicles



Autonomous underwater vehicles

Segmentation by application:



Oil and gas



Petrochemicals

This report also splits the market by region:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



For Enquiry, Visit@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-58896







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



AETOS



GE Inspection Robotics



Honeybee Robotics



Inuktun Services



Universal Robots



AZoRobotics



Calmation



Cognex



Cross Robotics



ECA Group



Faro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Get Customize Report@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/customize/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-58896

Table of Content:



2018-2023 Global Inspection Robots Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Inspection Robots Consumption 2013-2023



2.1.2 Inspection Robots Consumption CAGR by Region



2.2 Inspection Robots Segment by Type



2.2.1 Remotely operated vehicles



2.2.2 Autonomous underwater vehicles



2.2.3 Unmanned aerial vehicles



2.2.4 Unmanned ground vehicles



2.3 Inspection Robots Consumption by Type



2.3.1 Global Inspection Robots Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Inspection Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.3 Global Inspection Robots Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)



2.4 Inspection Robots Segment by Application

Get Discount@ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/MnE/QBI-LPI-MnE-58896