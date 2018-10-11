master reseller hosting

365 Hosting Services is the successor of T-Rex Hosting who has been providing hosting and other services to customers since 2007. Now in 2018 we celebrate 10 years of online presence and rebranded to 365 Hosting Services.

Shared hosting is one of the most popular hosting options for those who are building out their websites.

Reseller hosting is the ability to provide hosting to your own clients as if you yourself were the web hosting company.

Alpha Reseller plans are a step further ahead of Master Reseller plans. Here the main account holder has the privileges to create Master Reseller and Reseller accounts.

VPS is a portioned part of one of these servers that contains it’s own operating system, bandwidth, and disc space.

Cloud VPS allows you to change your requirements at any time to meet your demands. You can increase or reduce your resources based on your growth.

Dedicated hosting is a hosting configuration in which a server is devoted to a single organisation or for a single purpose, such as a website.

Our servers are monitored 24/7 to provide best uptime to our clients.

Our team assured your web site is always safe and secure.

If you have any issue our staff is here to solve it with you.

Our WordPress solution, with additional optimization to make running a WooCommerce online store easy. Our prices are clear and straight forward so you can

• We’ve been supporting WordPress since the beginning.

• Perfect for large sites or agencies managing multiple clients.

• Our easy control panel and optimized service

• Auto Installer to save you time and money

