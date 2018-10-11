Movers International Now Undertakes Regular Runs To Portugal

Movers International of Preston is now undertaking regular removals to Portugal every two weeks. The company has been moving people to Portugal for over 30 years now, and with these regular runs it means that customers who only need to move a single item, a few cartons, or a part load, can be accommodated in a short space of time, because there is often space on a removal van which is going to Portugal in any event.

It also means that Movers International can offer highly competitive rates, because rather than having a van which is partially empty it can now be filled, so everybody benefits: it’s a win-win situation.

The company has a specialist team of dedicated packers who can pack everything from a single carton to a complete household, or even a whole business. Padded boxes and crates are positioned in such a way on the van that they cannot move about in transit, which ensures that customers’ belongings arrive at their Portuguese destination in the same condition that they left the UK.

Movers International has been moving people to Portugal for so long that the drivers know every inch of the Portuguese roads. However, some of the villages up in the hills are accessible only by very narrow roads, so the company asks that, if that is where a customer is going, they are notified in good time so that a smaller vehicle can be utilised for the last part of the journey. This also applies to some of the cities like Lisbon where, once again, some of the streets are very narrow.

Movers International also has connections with trade colleagues on the Silver Coast and the Algarve for Algarve removals to Portugal and can thus arrange for storage of goods if the customer’s new home is not quite ready for occupation. Equally, the company has many customers who are moving to Portugal and need to store their goods in Preston before leaving, and so provides free storage for up to a month prior to moving.

The whole team at Movers International works tirelessly to ensure a seamless journey for customers’ belongings. Moving can be a stressful experience, especially to a completely different country, and the company aims to minimise any worries that a customer might have. With notice, the company can also provide a specific day for delivery to the Algarve and in addition can provide storage facilities in Portimao.