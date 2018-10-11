Tensioner Pulley Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2025

Global Tensioner Pulley Market Introduction:

The tensioner pulley is a belt mounted to either an adjustable pivot point or to a spring mechanism which is used to keep constant tension on the serpentine belt. Tensioner pulley market registers significant growth rate, owing to growing automotive industry. North America tensioner pulley market is expected to contribute for major revenue share, attributed to high demand for passenger cars across the region.

Global Tensioner Pulley Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global tensioner pulley market is driven by growing industries such as automotive and manufacturing. Moreover, increasing demand for passenger cars fueling the global tensioner pulley market. Macroeconomic factors such as growing economy, rising disposable income, and rapid rate of industrialization also driving the global tensioner pulley market. Increasing investment in the automotive industry is trending the global tensioner pulley market over the forecast period. The company offering tensioner pulley can increase its share in the global tensioner pulley market by increasing their investment in Asia-Pacific region, attributed to growing automotive industry across the region and relatively less cost required for the production of tensioner pulley particularly in China.

Global Tensioner Pulley Market Segmentation:

The global tensioner pulley market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region. By product type, the global tensioner pulley market segmented into automatic belt tensioner and idler pulley. Among these, automatic belt tensioner segment is growing at relatively high CAGR in terms of value in global tensioner pulley market with relatively high share. On the basis of a distribution channel, the global tensioner pulley market is further classified into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. Among which original equipment manufacturers segment account for a relatively high market share in tensioner pulley market over the forecast period. By end-use, the global tensioner pulley market segmented into automotive, industry machinery, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is growing at a substantial value CAGR in global tensioner pulley market with relatively high share followed by industry machinery segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global tensioner pulley market is segmented into:

• Automatic Belt Tensioner

• Idler Pulley

On the basis of a distribution channel, the global tensioner pulley market is segmented into:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket

On the basis of end-use, the global tensioner pulley market is segmented into:

• Automotive

• Industry Machineries

• Others

Global Tensioner Pulley Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geographies, the global tensioner pulley market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America account for a relatively high share of the global tensioner pulley market in terms of value, attributed to high demand for passenger cars across the region. Western Europe is followed by North America in global tensioner pulley market, owing to high demand for automotive across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global tensioner pulley market, owing to high technological advancement across the regions. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global tensioner pulley market over the forecast period, owing to rapid rate of advancement in automotive industry across the region. Latin America and Middle East Africa accounts for relatively lower value share in the global tensioner pulley market, attributed to lower industrial development and economic development compared to other regions across the globe. Overall, the outlook for the global tensioner pulley market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Tensioner Pulley Market Player:

Few players in the global tensioner pulley market include Dayco Australia Pty Ltd., Mubea Aftermarket Services GmbH, Zhejiang Renchi Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Taizhou GEDLBT Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gambo Industry Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Kafu Engeering Machinery Parts Co. Ltd., Gaoyao Jinxing Road Hongtong Hardware Factory, Capitol Stampings Corp., and Brewer

