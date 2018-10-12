Alcohol sensor Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights:

The global alcohol sensor market growth will be growingly impressively at 13.5% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period of 2018-2027, growing from USD 605 Million in 2017 to approximately USD 1980 million by 2027, states Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report.

Substance abuse cases are on the rise, and alcohol is usually among the leading culprits. This has led to a recognizable need for strict, protective laws regarding legal limits and increased the use of alcohol sensors. Commonly known as breathalyzers or breath analyzers, alcohol sensors are used to keep a check on intoxicants present in the body and to ensure the legal limit is not crossed due to the widespread concern regarding drinking and driving. The global alcohol sensors market is expected to grow a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2027; this has been projected along with other vital market figures in Market Research Future’s (MRFR) latest report on the subject. The global alcohol sensors market recorded value of USD 605 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow to generate revenue which results in an increased value of USD 1985.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Players

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

BACKtrack Inc.,

Lifeloc Technologies,

Abbot Laboratories,

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.,

AlcoPro Inc.,

Giner Labs,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Intoximeters Inc.

The report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the document.

Industry Snapshot

Global Alcohol Sensor Market stood at more than USD 600 Mn in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a healthy surge over the next couple of years. Alcohol sensors are commonly known as breath analyzers or breathalyzers. There has been a substantial increase in alcohol consumption all over the world, which has also contributed to the rise in drink-and-drive incidences. Governments in various countries are enforcing laws to prohibit excessive drinking and drinking in public places or restricted areas. Authorities are increasingly relying on technologies that can help them in testing people (positive or negative), especially drivers with regards to alcohol consumption. This is creating lucrative opportunities for the global alcohol sensor market. The market is projected to exhibit a double-digit CAGR between 2017 and 2027. Demand for breathalyzers have increased in emerging markets owing to rising alcohol consumption rates, which is necessitating a greater stringency and control over liquor use.

Report Synopsis

This MRFR perspective contains a very precise assessment of the alcohol sensor market made by MRFR semiconductor and electronic analysts. It offers a nine-year (2018-2027) market forecast and an analysis of major market elements such as drivers, opportunities, new revenue pockets and threats. All the important parameters that are guiding the growth trends of the market have been discussed in the report. The scope of the discussion also extents to three primary end-user categories, which include law enforcement agencies, commercial and individuals. The two major application areas for alcohol sensors mentioned in the research document include vehicle controlling and healthcare application. Revenue analysis based on primary alcohol sensor technologies covers semiconductor oxide sensor technology and fuel cell technology.

Market Segmentation

The global alcohol sensor market, in MRFR’s report, has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into semiconductor oxide sensor technology, fuel cell technology, and others. The fuel cell technology market is the largest segment among these and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented into healthcare application, and the vehicle is controlling. Healthcare applications dominate the market in terms of size and will grow at a CAGR of 12.8% Meanwhile, the vehicle controlling segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing integration of alcohol detection systems in new vehicles in the foreseeable future.

By end-user, the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, individuals, and commercial. Among these, the law enforcement agencies segment accounts for the largest share of the market while the commercial segment is expected to increase at a marginally higher CAGR of 13.8% during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

MRFR’s report on the global alcohol sensors market divides it by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America has been observed to have the most significant share of the alcohol sensor market at 36% which valued USD 215.1 Mn in 2017 and will grow to reach a market value of USD 668.6 Mn in 2027. Witnessing growth at a CAGR of 12.9%, the North American alcohol sensors market is expected to proliferate due to the extensive use of breathalyzers or alcohol sensors by law enforcement agencies. Ongoing campaigns and active participation of healthcare facilities and law enforcement in the curbing of driving while under the influence of alcohol is a key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace while displaying the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles in the region due to urbanization has increased alcohol consumption and driven the need for alcohol measurement devices to protect other drivers and pedestrians. Moreover, alcohol sensors are semiconductor-based, and the APAC has the largest semiconductor market across the globe. APAC companies are extensively employed in the development of technology, and the region has gained significance as an industrial hub. China leads the market, while India is expected to grow rapidly. The APAC will appreciate reaching a value of USD 560.5 Mn by the end of 2027

