Closed MRI Systems Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

Global Closed MRI Systems Market was worth USD 3.71 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 4.71 Billion USD by 2021 with a CAGR of 4.90%.

Closed MRI is a type of MRI which are used to take high quality images of internal parts of the body using Magnetic field and Radio waves. Closed MRI are generally completely closed and has high fieldstrength. Closed MRI can take pictures of Head, Spine, Brain, Abdominal, cardiac and blood vessels and find the diseases or any problems associated with them.

There are many drivers in this market like increase in aging population, developments in MRI techniques, Developing Markets, open architecture, and software Applications, and development of MRI compatible pacemakers. But some of the factors like high cost of MRI systems, draining helium gas deposits, declining reimbursement rates, lack of skilled labor and complexity of machines are restraining the market.

The Closed MRI Systems market is segmented based on field strength, Application. Based on field Strength, Closed MRI Systems are further Segmented into low to mid field, High Field, Very High Field, Ultra High Field. Based on Application, market is further segmented into Brain, Spine, Cardiac, Breast and Abdomen. In this market, Brain and Neurological MRI holds the highest share owing to rise in geriatric population and rise in early awareness levels. High Field Strength is the most commonly used field strength in market because of increase in replacements and increasing adoption of advanced products. Based on Geography, this market is further segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest share followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific will be fastest growing region because of increase in spending limit.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/closed-mri-system-market-2324/request-sample

Key players in the Closed MRI systems market are Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Imris Inc., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A, Neusoft Medical System, Aurora Medical Imaging and Philips Healthcare

Company: Market Data Forecast.

Contact: Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +9118887029626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com