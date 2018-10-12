Global Micro-LED Market is estimated to grow at whopping xx% CAGR

Micro-LED Market Overview

Micro LED is the next generation technology in digital display’s Technology. The micro LED is also called mLED, micro LED or μLED. Micro LED is an emerging technology on the flat screen. In the micro duct, as its name suggests, there is a collection of microscopic light emitting diodes that form a single pixel element. The micro LED offers a superior screen with improved contrast compared to the LCD technology previously used. The Micro LED also provides a better response time and helps to use less energy. The technology of micro LED is developed mainly for the manufacture of devices that are smaller and consume less energy than smartphones and smartwatches. Micro LED also finds an application in lighting.

Micro-LED Market is predicted to be valued at valued at USD XX million in 2017 and anticipated to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

Drivers and Restraints:

The players operating in the micro-LED market look for portable devices such as watches and consumer electronic products, including monitors for cell phones and TV screens. Factors that influence the micro-LED market include increased demand for low-energy billboards and brighter displays. In addition, the growing preference of electronics giants like Sony and Apple for micro-LEDs is another key factor in the demand for micro-LEDs. The growing demand for OLED displays by consumers is restricting the growth of the market. Other factors that limit the market growth include the growing popularity of folded screens in smartphones and tabs. The high cost of Micro LED is another factor that limits the growth of the market. Micro-LED is a screen technology used to improve the quality and brightness of an image. They are used in more luminous and less energetic screens, such as smartwatches, which have a great impact on the consumer electronics industry. For example, Samsung had developed a wall television, called mLED TV. This is one of the factors that drive the growth of the micro-LED market. Tablets and smartphones are high-volume applications of micro LEDs.

Geographical Insights:

Geographically, the micro-LED market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America is expected to dominate the micro-LED market in the coming years. There is a strong penetration of micro LEDs for lighting and visualization in North America. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the strongest growth in the future due to the presence of the main consumer electronics manufacturers in this region.

Key Players

Apple Inc. (U.S), Sony Corp. (Japan), X Celeprint Ltd. (Ireland), Oculus VR (U.S.), Ostendo Technologies Inc. (U.S), VerLASE Technologies LLC (U.S.), Cooledge Lighting Inc.(Canada), Aledia (France), Rohinni LLC (U.S) Epistar Corp (Taiwan), and GLO AB (Sweden) are the major players of the market.

