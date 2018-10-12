High quality Ship Spare Parts manufacturers in korea- Kwang Woon

Kwang Woon is Korea’s representative global shipbuilding and plant company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.

We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.

WT DOOR

STL. Weathertight Door & STL.Weathertight Door

Application : Mainly used for Engine room.

A dogged outdoor calibration. Usually 4 or 6 dogs attached. Lock by turning a dog clockwise a right angle and unlock by turning a dog counterclockwise a right angle.

Quick Acting Door

Mainly used for naval ships

Operate 8 clips at a time just turing 1 handle. Able to open and shut within a short time

A0 Class Fire Protection Wheel Type Door

Design Pressure : 1.5Kg/㎠

Material : Steel&Stainless Steel

Operating System : (Quick Action) Central Wheel Type & Single Lever Type

Paint : Sand-blasted and primed / Final painting is possible

Option : Lock System, Self Closer, Monitoring System, Anti-lcing

Certificate : ABS Type Approved

A-60 Class Fire Protection Door

H-120 Class Fire Protection Door

Are you looking for Korean Shipbuilding Industry and Ship Electric Heated Window supplier? Window wiper is used on the facade of navigation decks with possible C.V.S. Opening Window is used adhesion.can open in any direction either inward and outward, or left and right.