Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Passive fire protection (PFP) is an integral component of the components of structural fire protection and fire safety in a building. PFP attempts to contain fires or slow the spread, through use of fire-resistant walls, floors, and doors (amongst other examples). PFP systems must comply with the associated listing and approval use and compliance in order to provide the effectiveness expected by building codes.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-passive-fire-protection-coatings-2018-969

There are mainly two types of PFP: intumescent fire protection and vermiculite fire protection. In vermiculite fire protection, the structural steel members are covered with vermiculite materials, mostly a very thick layer. This is a cheaper option as compared to an intumescent one, but is very crude and aesthetically unpleasant.

The global Passive Fire Protection Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Hempel

Promat International

Kansai Paint

Teknos Group

Carboline

Nullifire

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Type

Intumescent

Cementitious

by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

By Application, the market can be split into

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Passive Fire Protection Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Passive Fire Protection Coatings manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Passive Fire Protection Coatings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Manufacturers

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data,we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Passive Fire Protection Coatings market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-passive-fire-protection-coatings-2018-969

Table of content

Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.1.1 Definition of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.1.2 Specifications of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.2 Classification of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.2.1 Intumescent

1.2.2 Cementitious

1.3 Applications of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Transportation

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Southeast Asia

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Passive Fire Protection Coatings

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Te

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Email: help@24marketreports.com

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports