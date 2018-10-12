Toluene Diisocyanate Market by Application and Region | Industry Trends & Forecast, 2017-2024

The global Toluene Diisocyanate Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the toluene diisocyanate market includes BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Material Science LLC, Tosoh Corporation, BorsodChem Zrt, Yantai Juli Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Vencorex Holding SAS. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for luxurious furniture coupled with the rising purchasing power of the consumer is likely to boost the TDI market growth. Besides, emerging sectors especially constructions, automotive, and electronics have resulted as a leading consumer of TDI. Moreover, expansion of chemical industry coupled with the development of infrastructure are also contributing towards the growth of TDI market. On the other hand, the fluctuating price of raw material coupled with the toxic nature of TDI is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of toluene diisocyanate.

Market Segmentation

The broad toluene diisocyanate market has been sub-grouped into application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Application

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Elastomers

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for toluene diisocyanate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

