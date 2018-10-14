Single Cell Protein Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2025

The global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market generated $5.2 billion revenue in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, on account of the rising initiatives to create awareness about health and environmental benefits of alternative protein sources, rise in the production of animal feed, and increasing initiatives by public and private entities to cater the increasing demand for protein.

Single cell protein (SCP) are refined protein extracted from microorganisms such as yeast, fungi, algae, and bacteria. These products can be used as dietary supplements in animal feed or human food.

Furthermore, demand for the products that can be manufactured by means of ethically sustainable production is anticipated to drive progress in this sector over the forecast period. Although, soy derived products enjoy the success of proactively positioning as a sustainable source of protein, higher preference to the functional role than the nutritional role is projected to drive R&D.

Genetically modified yeast obtained from the bioethanol factories is already employed as feed for cattle’s in several countries. Owing to the advantages associated with single cell protein (SCP), these products are preferred in animal feed as well as for human consumption. Companies such as DuPont are engaged in the genetic engineering of yeast for the production of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, which is essential to human health.

Presence of a substantial number of players that are engaged in the production of Spirulina and Chlorella serves as a major source of revenue generation in this market.

The global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented by species, feedstock, application, and region. On the basis of Species Single-Cell Protein Market is Segmented into:-Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria. Algae yeast and bacteria are the most common types of species utilized as the important sources of Single-Cell Protein for making food and feed supplements.

On the basis of feedstock, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into: Organic,Conventional

On the basis of application, the global single protein market is segmented into:

• Food and beverages :Fortified Food, Fortified Beverages

• Animal feed : Poultry Feed, Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Aqua Feed, Others

• Dietary supplements

• Others.

Competitive Players:

Major key players offering single cell protein include; NOW Food Health LLC., Willows Ingredients, Devenish Nutrition Limited, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, PRO SOLO SPA, Aumgene Biosciences, BIO-CAT, Novozymes, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V. and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market also revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global protein extracts from single cell protein and other conventional sources market on the basis of source, application, and region

