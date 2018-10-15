Atrazine Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/atrazine-market.html

Atrazine is considered an endocrine disruptor that can adversely affect the reproduction and development system of organisms. It is one of the frequently detected pesticides in surface water. It is available in various forms such as dry flowable, flowable liquid, flowable suspension concentrate, liquid, water-dispersible granular, and wettable powder formulation. Atrazine can be applied directly to the soil to provide control on crops, shrubs, flowers, etc. It helps enhance the root development by killing mitosis, and thus controlling the weeds before it grow. Atrazine is one of the largest used herbicides in the U.S. It is banned in the European Union, due to its high toxicity to aquatic life. During the degradation process, atrazine undergoes extreme transformation and has negative impact on environment. It is extremely toxic and affects fresh water reservoirs, marine waters, estuarine fish, and aquatic invertebrates including (shrimp and oyster).

Atrazine should not be applied directly to the water or to areas where surface water is present. It is highly soluble in water and easily forms strong bonds with soil. Atrazine also pollutes fog and rain when released into the atmosphere during spray application. Development of the agricultural sector and increase in demand for herbicides are the key factors driving the atrazine market. Atrazine prevents the growth of meristem. It penetrates the roots of developing plants and hampers cell growth and division of the plant. Special preventive measure should be followed while using atrazine in selective plants in order to avoid any negative impact on the plant growth. Atrazine is practically nontoxic to humans and birds in acute exposures. However, it has very high toxicity to fish and other aquatic organisms. Atrazine stays in soil even for a months which further gets migrated from soil to groundwater. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has expressed concerns regarding contamination of surface waters. These disadvantages are adversely affecting the atrazine market.

Based on crop, the atrazine market can be segmented into labeled crops and tolerant crops. The labeled crops segment includes conifer, corn, guava, pineapple, sorghum, sugarcane, and turf grass. The tolerant crops segment comprises wheat, barley, soybeans, canola, and cotton.

Based on geography, the global atrazine market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia Pacific are the prominent regions of the global atrazine market, led by the growth in the agricultural sector. Companies operating in the atrazine market in Latin America are investing significantly in research and development activities.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38585

Major players operating in the global atrazine market include Syngenta, Nufarm Limited, Adama USA, Rallis India Limited, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Zhongshan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. These companies hold significant share of the market. Thus, the atrazine market experiences intense competition.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/