Automotive Sensors Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of6.64% by 2023

Market Trend Outlook

The Automotive Sensors Market was worth USD 19.84 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 35.40 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% during the forecast period. Sensors have a far reaching use in all sort of cars appropriate from bikes to heavy duty lorries. Probably the most widely recognized car use of sensors is found in wipers, lighting, dashboard, rain sensors, sunroof, stopping, situate, atmosphere, tilt alert, back end discharge, back end close, trailer administration, raise entryway, against robbery caution, immobilizer and radio. With expanding popularities of vehicle computerization and request of idea autos around the world, the greater part of the innovative work (Research and development) consideration of car enterprises is towards improvement of cutting edge car sensors, for example, MEMS (Miniaturized scale Electro-Mechanical Frameworks) sensors, remote sensors and radar sensors. As indicated by BMW (Germany based vehicle organization), 90% without bounds auto advancement will be centered on the progressed and effective utilization of hardware in car.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Avago Technologies, Bourns, CTS, Faurecia, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Gill Sensors & Controls, Hamamatsu, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Hyundai KEFICO and Infineon Technologies among others. The leading players in the market are incorporated all through the esteem chain. These organizations have a technological advantage over others as raw material and production technology selected for producing these ceramics incredibly impact the cost of the general product and its properties.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Powertrain and engine control

Chassis control

By Sensor Type:

Process sensors

Position sensors

Rotational motion sensors

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In this market contemplate; investigators have assessed the powertrain and engine control segment to represent over 71% of the aggregate market income by 2020. Sensors intended for powertrain and motor control are utilized to screen motor chambers, burning, outflow, crankshafts, camshafts, fuel infusion, motor diagnostics, and the gearbox. The capacity of these sensors to identify changes in weight, temperature, vibration, mass stream, volume stream rate, torque, valve position, and rotational movement will prompt its expanded use amid the anticipated period.

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

