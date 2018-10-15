Global Chronic Kidney Market 2023 New Technology Development and Revenue of Top Players

Market Highlight:

Also known as chronic kidney failure, the chronic kidney disease is a gradual loss of kidney function. The kidney filters waste and excess fluids from the blood. These waste products are then excreted through the urine. In the advanced stage of the disease, the levels of fluid, electrolytes, and waste products are elevated in the body. The treatment of the disease depends on the stage of the disease. At the early stage, treatment methods focus on preventing kidney damage, while at the end-stage it is treated through dialysis and kidney transplant. Various indications for the chronic kidney disease are Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, glomerulonephritis, interstitial nephritis, polycystic kidney disease, and others.

Key drivers for the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of kidney diseases, increasing number of biopsy procedures, and the rising demand for new techniques for diagnosis of chronic diseases. Moreover, the availability of various diagnostic tests for kidney diseases also influences the growth of the market. The increasing number of market players is also expected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) stated that the kidney disease is frequently referred to as a “silent disease” as there are no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected. The disease is a global health burden risk factor for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). It also stated that the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the general population is nearly 14%.

The Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.2% During The Forecast Period Of 2017–2023.

Segments for Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market:

The global chronic kidney disease market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into blood test, urine test, imaging test, and kidney biopsy.

On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into drugs, dialysis, and kidney transplant. Drugs are further segmented into ace inhibitors, angiotensin-ii receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

Based on indication, it is segmented into Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, polycystic kidney disease, and others.

Based on end-user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market:

America dominates the chronic kidney disease market owing to increasing patient population suffering from kidney diseases and increasing number of specialty care services. Additionally, increasing awareness about kidney diseases among patients also fuels the growth of the market. The U.S. being the largest market is driven by the increasing number of diagnostic procedures.

In Europe, the availability of funds for research and extensive use of diagnostic devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing government support for research and development in the field of nephrology also stimulates the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the chronic kidney disease whose growth is attributed to a high prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases. Countries such as India and China are the major contributors to the growth of the market due to the increasing awareness about kidney diseases and its risk factors and the increasing number of patients undergoing dialysis and kidney transplant. Furthermore, the improvement in healthcare delivery and emphasis on quality care also fuel the growth of the market.

The Middle Eastern and African market is governed by the increasing demand for specialty care services and increasing focus on the quality of care provided in the hospitals. Africa exhibits a steady growth in the market.

