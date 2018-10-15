Middle East And Africa Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

The Middle East And Africa Water Soluble Fertilizers Market was worth USD 349.23 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.36%, to reach USD 434.24 million by 2023. The market in this region is not big and also growth rate for this market here is extremely low. Water Soluble Fertilizers are the fertilizers that readily dissolve in water to give nutrition to crops.

Water Soluble Fertilizers (WSF) are readily soluble in water. Being soluble in water, they release nutrients to the roots of the plants through the process of osmosis. These nutrients absorbed are then transferred to various parts of plants, leaves, stems .etc. where they are used in plant’s mechanism. These fertilizers are mainly used through two ways, Fertigation and Foliar application. While in Fertigation, WSF are directly inserted into irrigation system, in Foliar system, these fertilizers are directly applied to leaves of the plants.

Countries like U.K., China and US are investing in this country, so growth rate is expected to increase in this region in future. Water Soluble Fertilizers are facing challenges mainly because of most of the part of Middle East being a war zone and economy of Africa being not that good. Being a war zone, people in Middle East can’t have proper land and property to do farming of crops.

The Middle East and Africa market for Water Soluble Fertilizers is broadly categorized into Crop type grown, application of the water soluble fertilizer and type of the WSFs. On the basis of Crop Type Grown, it is segmented into Field, Horticultural, and Turf & Ornamentals. On the basis of how they are used (application), they are further segmented into Fortigation and Foliar method. On the basis of type of WSF, they are divided into Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic and Micronutrients. Potassic and Micronutrients based WSF are expected to show the huge growth among other types as there is a balanced need of all the nutrients for plants. Fertigation mode is most commonly used to apply WSF.On the basis of geography, the Middle East & Africa market is segmented into Middle East and Africa. Africa in this region has better market as compared to Middle East.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include PR Agro Nutri Private Ltd. (India), CF Industries (US), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicas (Israel), Eurochem (Switzerland), Terra Nitrogen Company (US), PT Petrokimia Gresik (Indonesia), Sinofert Holdings (Hong Kong), Americas Petrogas (Canada) and Sirius Minerals (UK).

