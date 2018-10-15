Super capacitor Market to reach $4 Billion by 2022 – Analysis by Project Type, Vertical, Offering & Geography

Market Highlights:

Super capacitors, also known as ultra-capacitors, available in different types as electrochemical double layer capacitors, electric double-layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors, do not have a conventional dielectric. They instead have plates that are filled with two layers of an identical substance, which allows for separating the charge. Without the need for a dielectric, the plates of a super capacitor is packed with a larger surface area which results in high capacitance. A super capacitor contains a positive cathode which uses activated carbon material. Charges are stored in an electric double layer. Development of the layer happens at the interface between the electrolyte and the carbon. The Super Capacitor Market consists of different materials such as electrodes, activated carbon, activated carbon fibres, carbon aerogel, carbide-derived carbon, graphene, metal oxides and others.

The study indicates that by the introduction of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart grids, and renewable energy systems the demand for super capacitors has increased and thus resulted as driving factors for the super capacitor market. The super capacitor has advanced features which provides backups to low power equipments such as micro controllers, RAM, SRAM at the time of power cut off. Apart from it, laptop computers, portable media players, hand-held device, GPS and others have a requirement of stabilized power supply which can be easily satisfied by using super capacitors resulting to be the key driving factor for the growth of super capacitor market.

The Global Super capacitor Market is expected to grow at USD 4 Billion by 2022, at 22% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the super capacitor market are- Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Angstron Materials (U.S.), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Graphenex (UK), Vina Technology (South Korea), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada) among others.

Super capacitor Market Segmentation

The super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region. Looking through the type segment it’s been observed that double layer super capacitor would dominate the super capacitor market with the largest market share. The super capacitor market is dominated by consumer electronics sector. However, the automotive sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector in the super capacitor market by the forecast period.

Recently, it has been observed that many new development and research is still going on in the field of super capacitors to increase the capability. As per a recent news, the researchers in Australia have developed a new type of electrode that radically increases the energy storage capacity of super capacitors and could lead to flexible, thin film self-contained solar capture and storage devices.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Super capacitor market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific region would account for largest share in super capacitor market by the forecast period. It has been observed that countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan would enhance the super capacitor market by the forecast period owing to the increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more.

