Bel Power Solutions Announces SPSPFE3 Series 18kW HVDC Power Shelf with 240 to 380Vdc Inputs

Hong Kong, October 16, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces the SPSPFE3-07 power shelf, which provides rectification, system management and power distribution from HVDC mains (240/380Vdc) power into a main output of 12 VDC for powering intermediate bus architectures up to 15kW (5+1) in high performance servers, routers and network switches.

Each SPSPFE3-07 shelf can be configured with up to 6X PFE3000-12-069RA or TET3000-12-069RA power supplies, which are both hot swap and redundancy capable, and contain two separate DC inputs (one inlet powers 3 power modules). Featuring full digital controls for improved performance, cooling is managed by a fan controlled by the DSP controller. The shelf is compatible with the Open Compute rack design.

The shelf incorporates system communications via the I2C/PMBus protocol, allowing for full monitoring of supplies, controls and programming. Multiple protections such as overtemperature, output overvoltage and output overcurrent are also standard. An always-on +12 V 60 W standby output is provided, as well as a slot for an optional Network Attached Controller, which can be included in the shelf or bought separately. The Network Attached Controller provides monitoring and control functions through a 10/100 MB base Ethernet port and can be connected directly to the data center management network.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

