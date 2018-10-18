Building Automation System Market: Recent Market Trends and Projected Market Size by 2018 – 2022

Market Scenario

The building automation system is a distributed control system designed especially to monitor & control the mechanical, security, fire, lighting, HVAC and, humidity control systems in an infrastructure. The complete autonomous control of a building and its entire facility is the major purpose of building automation system. It supports maintaining the building climate, light rooms, monitor performance & device failures and provides malfunction alarms. The building automation system is also referred as intelligent building, smart building, or a smart home. The traditional method of construction consumes more than 50% of energy which also increases cost of maintenance. The building automation system is able to monitor and control various functions of an intelligent building thereby save energy and related cost. Also, the increasing use of IP-based communication and automation technology is anticipated to further boost the development of building automation system market.

The growing demand of cost effective building automation system by consumers is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market. Other factors such as increasing IOT market, growing construction industry especially developing countries are also expected to drive the growth of building automation system market. However, technical limitation and lack of skilled expertise is expected to hamper the growth of building automation system market during forecast period 2016-2022.

Globally the Building Automation System Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~13% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Building Automation System Market includes ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany),Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Delta controls, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Schneider electric SE (France), General electric (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments for Building Automation System Market:

Global Building Automation System Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Network connectivity : Wireless and wired network.

: Wireless and wired network. Segmentation by Product : Light control systems, HVAC control systems, surveillance systems, fire protection systems, and, management software.

: Light control systems, HVAC control systems, surveillance systems, fire protection systems, and, management software. Segmentation by End-Users: Commercial, Industrial and residential.

Regional Analysis:

The growing trend of implementing stringent rules & regulations by government to increase energy efficient solutions in construction industry is expected to boost the market of building automation system in the forecast period. Also, growing awareness about safety & security at workplaces, and increasing interest of consumers towards green & smart building is also fuelling the market growth of building automation system market.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the building automation system market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to growing implementation of building automation system in U.S. construction industry. Also, changing regulatory policies, increasing energy cost is adding fruitful growth in the market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market in building automation system during 2016-2022. The growth in construction industry and increasing demand of smart buildings among consumers is driving the growth of this market. Increasing industrial growth in developing countries namely India, China and Japan is fuelling the market growth of building automation system in Asia-Pacific region.

Target Audience:

OEMs

Network service providers

Real estate

Software vendors

Suppliers & distributors

Research & consultancy

End-users

Technology providers

Cloud and network service providers

