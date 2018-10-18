Explorer James Castrission is announced as guest speaker for the Active Risk Manager Global Conference in Sydney

ARM Global Conference series, Pier One Sydney Harbour Hotel, 1 November 2018

Melbourne, Australia, October 16, 2018 – Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has announced that James Castrission, polar explorer, author speaker and adventure facilitator will be the after lunch guest speaker at the ARM Global Conference in Sydney. The conference, which is to be held at the Pier One Sydney Harbour Hotel, takes place on November 1 and is the final leg of the ARM Global Conference series. The tour started in Washington DC, in September, followed by London, on 18 October.

James Castrission is a record breaking Australian explorer, best known for completing the longest unsupported polar expedition of all time with Justin Jones, from the edge of Antarctica to the South Pole and back without assistance. James holds two Guinness World Records for his accomplishments and has written two bestselling books: Crossing the Ditch and Extreme South. For five years he worked as a management consultant at Deloitte.

A highly motivated keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, over the past decade James has delivered keynotes and run workshops to over 420,000 people at 500+ corporate events in 23 countries. He combines compelling delivery with jaw-dropping video clips and stunning photography to provide a sensory experience that will engage every audience member.

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; “We are excited to have secured James Castrission as a guest speaker. A key date in the Risk Management diary in Australia, the ARM Global Conference has a reputation for delivering a great event with dynamic and thought-provoking speakers. James has an inspiring story to tell, of adventures peppered with many risks, all of which had to be assessed and dealt with on the fly.”

For more information and to register for your place please visit: www.armgcc.com/sydney/

