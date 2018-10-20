Water Purifier Market Analysis 2018-2025: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles And Future Prospects

Pune, India, October, 2018 /press release/- Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Water Purifier Market Research Report

As per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global water purifier market will surge at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period (2018-2025) and reach a valuation in access of USD 88,000 Mn. Over the next couple of years, the market is expected to ride on a high-growth trajectory. Increased level of awareness about water-borne diseases among consumers has partly influenced the global demand for water purifiers. Water purification technology has continued to expand over the years. Greater emphasis on innovation has led to development of new purification techniques. Technologies such as RO and activated carbon ensure compliance to high purification standards.

Deforestation, uncontrolled release of toxic waste into water ways and lack of proper water treatment systems are some of the factors driving the demand for water purifiers. Sales of water purifier are picking up steam in counties such as China and India owing to rising the issues of water population. The issue of pollution has become severe in these countries. Water pollution is a major third world problem and continues to be the root cause of various chronic diseases. At the same time, water purifiers are also gaining traction in advanced countries as consumers being more health conscious. Water purifiers not only filter the water but can also give out information on its quality. However, purifiers require regular maintenance, which leads to additional costing.

Global Water Purifier Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s study also present an in-depth segmental-analysis of the global water purifier market based on product and application. On the basis product, the market has been segmented into UV technology, activated carbon filters, and reverse osmosis. In 2017, the RO water purified segment accounted for over 54% share of the market. The segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period and reflect a strong growth. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into residential and commercial. The former will continue outperform the later over 2025. The residential segment held a market value worth USD 30,977.8 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a healthy growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Water Purifier Market: Regional Analysis

MRFR’s study covers the global water purifier market across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). Among these, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to remain highly lucrative during the review period. Factors such as rising living-standard, increased per capita income and rapid urbanization are supporting the growth of the market in the region. In 2017, APAC commanded nearly 40% share of the global water purification market. In addition, china and India will remain the two most important market in the region during the review period. Owing the presence of a large consumer pool, players are targeting these two APAC countries for capturing a greater share of the market. Meanwhile, North America is expected to retain the second position over 2025. The region presents significant opportunities to market players. Water purifier demand has increased in North America owing to the rising number of consumers who are extremely health conscious and prioritise healthy eating and drinking more than anything.

Global Water Purifier Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies that are currently functioning in global water purifier market include Culligan, Koninklijke Philips N.V., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Pentair plc, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd., Brita, LP, EcoWater Systems LLC, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ENMETEC GmbH, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd., BWT AG, COWAY CO., LTD, Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes and Carrier Midea India.

The report for The Global Water Purifier Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

