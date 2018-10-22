Harmonic Drive Market Share, Business Development Strategies and Forecast to 2025

22nd October 2018 – Global Harmonic Drive Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Mechanical speed changing device is known as Harmonic Drive. It consists of thin ring that glances elastically as it rolls on the inside of a slightly larger rigid circular ring. Harmonic gear drive consists of circular spline, flex spline, and wave generator. Flex spline is a main component of harmonic drive, that can produce a repeated vibration by the wave generator.

A harmonic gear is a strain wave gear that can recover certain features compared to traditional gearing systems. It has ability to transmit motion through sealed walls. Operation of harmonic gears is based on the thin-walled flexible cup with external splines on its lip, placed inside a circular thick walled rigid ring machined with internal splines.

Prominent factors that are playing important role in the growth of overall market are high gear ratios, light weight, reconfigurable ratios within a standard housing, good resolution, and excellent repeatability when repositioning internal loads, high torque capability, and coaxial input and output. Harmonic Drive Market is classified, by type into Cup Style, Hat Style, and Pancake Style. Harmonic Drive Market is classified, by application into Industry Robot, flat Panel Display Industry, Machine Tools Industry, Semiconductor Production Equipment Industry, Medical Equipment, Space Equipment, and others.

Robot manufacturers have various advantages such as zero backlash, low vibration, high positional accuracy, and a compact design. Can be used in any of the robot axes. Their light weight design pays negligible weight to the robotic arm which rises robot payload capacity. Harmonic drive plays important role in accurate control of the motions for axis positioning and for tool changing. In medical applications it includes patient beds, rehabilitation equipment, and MRI/Cat scan frameworks. In military aerospace application harmonic drives are used to perfectly rotate and tilt the antennas and arrays.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifu

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cup Style

Hat Style

Pancake Style

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Manufacturing Systems

Flat Panel Display Manufacturing System

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

Others (Humanoid Robot, Telescope etc.)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Harmonic Drive in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

