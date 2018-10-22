L-Tryptophan Market Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2025

22nd October 2018 – Global L-Tryptophan Market is classified on the basis of product type, end users, distribution channel and geography. A vital amino acid which is a precursor of serotonin is known as L-Tryptophan. It is known as essential amino acid and is important for nitrogen balance in adults and regular development in toddlers. L-Tryptophan is also known as L-Tryptophane, L-Triptofano, L-Trypt, L-2-amino-3-(indole-3-yl) propionic acid, Tryptophan.

L-Tryptophan occurs naturally in plant and animal proteins. It is present in meats such as chicken, turkey, etc. In addition, it is found in food such as cheese, milk, pumpkin seeds, oats, dried dates, cheese, etc. The human body cannot make it and therefore it is to be consumed from various supplements or food.

Access L-Tryptophan Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/l-tryptophan-api-market

The factors that propel the growth of the L-Tryptophan (API) Market include growing awareness among people, increasing demand and wide range of application. On the other hand, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as various side effects like sexual problems, vomiting, nausea, dry mouth, heartburn, stomach pain and so on.

L-Tryptophan (API) Market is classified on the basis of product type as feed grade and pharma grade. Based on applications, the global market is segmented as smoking cessation, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), and others. Based on end-user, the global market is segmented as feed industry, pharmaceutical industry and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

CJ

Ajinomoto

Evonik

Henan Dragon Biological

Meihua Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Feed Grade

Pharma Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Feed industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

Request a Sample Copy of L-Tryptophan Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/l-tryptophan-api-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of L-Tryptophan in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Visit Our Blog: https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com