RHCE Online Training Chennai

Red Hat System Administration (RH124)

• Red Hat System Administration I (RH124) is designed for IT professionals

without previous Linux system administration experience.

• The course is intended to provide students with Linux administration “survival

skills” by focusing on core administration tasks. * Red Hat System Administration I also provides a foundation for students planning to become full-time Linux system administrators by

introducing key command-line concepts and enterprise-level tools.

RedHat System Administration (RH254)

• Red Hat System Administration III (RH254) is designed for experienced Linux

system administrators with the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) certification or

equivalent skills.

• This course is intended to help students broaden their ability to administer Linux

systems at an enterprise level.

