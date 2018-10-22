Your Marketing People Scholarship – $1000 Academic Scholarship for College Students

OCTOBER 22, 2018, ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Southern California based marketing firm, Your Marketing People, is offering a $1000 scholarship to a qualifying college or graduate school student in the Los Angeles/Orange County community who wins an essay challenge.

As an Orange County based firm, the founders have expressed an interest in supporting the young members of their community to excel in their academic environments. “The scholarship could possibly be used on a laptop, textbooks, or making a student loan payment. Our goal is to help students thrive and hopefully, relieve some of the pressure they feel so they can focus on their studies,” says Co-Founder, Ishani DePillo.

Your Marketing People hopes to see the scholarship grow every year and provide more support for local students.

All eligible students are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Requirements

To participate in the scholarship contest, all applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. Must be enrolled in a college, university, or graduate school during the 2018-2019 academic year

2. Must be in good academic standing with his/her current educational institution

3. Must have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA

4. Must have permission from his/her parent or legal guardian to participate if under the age of 18

Entry Requirements:

Submit an essay (300-1000 words) on “The Future of Digital Marketing in My Opinion,” by January 30, 2019, via email to team@yourmarketingpeople.com. Be sure to include your full, legal name, date of birth, educational institution, program of study, and GPA.

All transcripts, legal identification, and additional supporting documents may be requested at any time.

Your essay will be judged on style, originality, depth of research, and writing skills.

By choosing to submit your essay, you are hereby giving Your Marketing People ownership of the work and permission to use it on Your Marketing People’s website and as other marketing or promotional materials.

All submissions must be made by January 30, 2019 11:59 PM PST. Only one successful applicant will be chosen as the Winner and will be awarded the $1000 scholarship. Further details of remuneration will be provided to the contest winner.

“We are very excited to read the submissions and hope to grow this scholarship even more,” Mrs. DePillo says, noting that 2019 marks the first year of what will be an annual scholarship award.

Southern California based marketing firm, Your Marketing People, established by industry experts, offers an array of digital marketing services, from SEO/SEM to video and content marketing. The company has built a team of highly qualified, diverse digital marketing specialists, prepared to do the heavy lifting required to bolster your company’s digital marketing efforts. The ultimate resource for navigating the ever-complex digital marketing realm, Your Marketing People will help get your company where you need it to be.

If you would like more information on the scholarship, please contact Shay Willis at shay.willis@yourmarketingpeople.com. No phone calls.