3D Animation Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

3D Animation is a process of developing/creating 3D dimensional moving images in the digital environment. 3D animation has went through many advancements in recent years. The trend towards 3D animation is continuously growing. 3D animation is growing fastest in the media and entertainment industry. 3D animation provides view in different projections and angles making it look lively. The 3D animation engages people visually and thus attracts them. 3D animation trend is growing among game developers and designers. It has been observed that architects and smart classes segment is also expected to show a trend of 3D animation in recent years.

The study indicates that 3D animation provides many benefits such as it provides superior ability to portray movements, great visual effects, time management, easily grab attention and others. These numerous benefits of 3D animation boosts the 3D animation market. The study indicates that the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies and the increasing demand for 3D mobile applications are driving the 3D animation market. Apart from it the increase in the use of 3D mapping technology for GPS and navigation is also driving the 3D animation market. The study reveals that lack of finance is a restraining factor for the 3D animation market.

Major Key Players

Autodesk (U.S.),

Image Metrics (U.S.),

Maxon Computer (Germany),

Corel Corporation (Canada),

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Pixologic Inc. (U.S.),

SideFx Software (Canada),

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd. (U.K.),

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

Increasing number of players providing 3D animation service at low cost is strengthening competition among the players in the global 3D animation market. Innovative initiatives for increasing the application range of 3D animation technology in various industrial sectors are aiding the players for business expansion in the global 3D animation market.

However, presence of large number of players providing low-cost services and less penetration of advanced technology in various underdeveloped regions are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the global 3D animation market during the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

In April 2018, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital’s neurological surgery program has received a grant of $50,000. This program utilizes 3D animation and virtual reality through iPad for providing patients with an explanation for their medical conditions.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of 3D Animation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid developments animation industry has driven the market of 3D Animation in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in 3D Animation market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a sudden hike in the 3D Animation market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Taiwan, India, and South Korea have a fair share in the 3D Animation market. In Europe region, the market for 3D Animation is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of automotive and aerospace companies that are using 3D Animation technology for improving their business productivity.

Segmentation:

The global 3D animation market has been segmented on the basis of software, services, hardware and end-users. Based on software, the 3D animation market is segmented into SDK, plug-in software, platforms and others. Based on hardware, the 3D animation market is segmented into motion capturing system, workstation, video cards and GPU and others. Based on services, the 3D animation market is segmented into support and maintenance, integration and deployment, and consulting. Based on end-users, the 3D animation market is segmented into media and entertainment, education, healthcare, architecture and others.

Study Objectives of 3D Animation Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Animation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 3D Animation market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of software, service, component, hardware, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 3D Animation

Intended Audience

Software investors

3D animation vendors

3D animation service providers

Production houses / Animation studios

3D animation professionals

3D animation consultants

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

