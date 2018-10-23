Breast Pump Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price Forecast 2025

23 Oct 2018: Global Breast Pump Market size is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025. Breast pump is generally used by working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. Also, breast pump is used by those mothers to stimulate lactation in case of low milk supply and when the baby is unable to suck milk due to some physical condition. Lactating mothers are becoming increasingly aware about the importance & benefits of breastfeeding. The breast pump market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The increasing employment rate and favorable demographics are the main factors driving the market growth in the years to come. Additionally, governments’ initiatives such as the BFSI (Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative) are expected to drive the industry growth in the next couple of years. In the market, various types of breast pumps are available such as manual, electric breast pumps, and battery-powered. Electric breast pumps are identified as the most lucrative segment in the market and expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to their greater efficiency in terms of comfort and user-friendliness.

Applications such as personal use and hospital grade could be explored in breast pump industry. The “hospital grade” devices are expected to hold the highest market share in the years to come due to the presence of large number of hospitals and increasing global birth rate. Electric breast pumps for “personal use” are expected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming period due to growing number of working mothers and rising healthcare expenditure.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of breast pump market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing working women, changing lifestyle, increasing patient disposable income, rising awareness about the breast pump, technological advancements such as introduction of hands-free breast pumps, favorable change in reimbursement policies, rising birth rates in emerging countries, and growing healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming period. However, high cost of breast pumps along with low awareness, risk & side effects related to breast pumps are negatively impacting the growth of breast pump industry.

The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, technology, application and geography. The market is classified into product such as closed system and open system. The “closed system” segment dominated the overall market share in terms of revenue in 2016 due to their higher prices and increasing usage rates. This segment is expected to hold the large market share in the next couple of years because it offers a more hygienic milk collection mechanism.

North America has been at the forefront with regards to breast pump market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The growing working mothers, increasing awareness about breastfeeding, changing lifestyle, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing population are major factor driving the growth of market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the next couple of years owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid economic development, growing awareness levels and rapidly increasing working women.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the breast pump industry include Medela Inc., Philips Avent, Bailey Medical Engineering, Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, Chicco, Hygeia Medical Group, MAM, Evenflo Feeding, Pigeon Corporation, Mayborn, Whittlestone, Spectra Baby, Albert Manufacturing USA, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Whittlestone Inc. and Lansinoh Laboratories. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

