Enjoy Easy Access to Facilities and Amenities at Modeina

[VICTRORIA, 23/10/2018] – Modeina is a residential estate in Victoria that features different facilities and amenities for its residents. The nearby establishments such as parks, schools and shops combined with great community spirit give residents an attractive location to set up a home.

Easy Access to Transportation

Residents can enjoy fast connections to Melbourne’s Central Business District by taking the Western Ring Road via the Ballarat Road. Families can travel through the Great Ocean Road or Geelong to see amazing views of the sea via the Princess Highway. The developers have also proposed for an upgrade of the Calder Freeway that will offer even more direct access via the link from Calder Park Drive.

Residents can also travel using the bus network that offers two routes. Route 215 picks up residents at the Burnside Hub Shopping Centre through Caroline Springs to Highpoint Shopping Centre. Route 456 picks up residents at the estate’s bus stop to travel along Melton to Sunshine station.

The trains at Ginifer and St. Albans stations located on the Sunbury line allow residents to travel to Melbourne’s CBD in 30 minutes.

Shopping Centres and Entertainment

Modeina’s residents need not worry about travelling far to go to retailers or the grocers as the estate is only 30 minutes away from an array of shopping centres. The estate is near to Brimbank Shopping Centre, Pacific Werribee, Highpoint, Watervale Gardens Shopping Centre and CS Squares. Residents can shop from many top-quality retailers, speciality stores and grocers, and enjoy entertainment such as movies and fun games at these shopping centres.

About Modeina

Modeina is a residential development managed by one of Australia’s largest privately owned home builders and residential development companies, the Dennis Family Corporation. The developers value their communities and customers, have passion for the business and show integrity and honesty in their conduct.

If you need more information about Modeina or have enquiries about their houses and lots, visit their website at https://www.modeina.com.au.