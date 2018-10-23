Future Electronics Participates in McGill University’s Career Fair in Montreal

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) October 22, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently participated in McGill University’s Career Fair in Montreal, Quebec.

The Career Fair was hosted by the Desautels Faculty of Management, and was held at the Centre Mont Royal downtown. The Future Electronics booth included three recruiters, one technical engineer, and one marketing expert who gave out brochures, bags and earphones, which were very popular with students.

The interest level in the company was very high, with students asking many questions about Future’s business model, growth, and career paths. Many CVs were collected, with the majority of students graduating from commerce, business, finance, accounting, strategy, IT and marketing. Several students were focused on digital marketing, e-commerce, web analytics, business intelligence, and data mining, representing an ideal match for Future’s business.

Many candidates also signed up to visit Future’s corporate headquarters this fall. The company will pick students up from the school and bring them to Future, where they will meet with senior executives, attend a presentation, tour the company and enjoy a lunch.

Future Electronics offers competitive compensation and benefits, strong advancement possibilities, and the opportunity to work internationally. The company invests in social and environmental responsibility programs, and is committed to employment equity.

For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###