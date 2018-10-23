Global Two Wheeler Market Anticipated to Cross USD 154.3 Billion by 2024

According to Goldstein Research, global two wheeler market size is expected to reach USD 154.3 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 90.1 billion in 2016, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period 2016-2024. The rising middle-income population and rapid urbanization in the developing economies are driving the growth in sales of two-wheelers.

Asia Pacific two-wheelers market is growing at the highest CAGR and acquiring nearly 80% of all the sales made all over the world. Moreover, the growing economy of Africa has led to spurring sales of two-wheelers in the region, such that by 2024 Africa two-wheeler market is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion. Global two-wheeler market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type and geography.

On the basis of fuel type, gasoline accounted for highest market share. But the electric vehicles developments such as in China is expected to acquire the dominating market share over the forecast period as China government has passed laws to restrict the use of gasoline two-wheelers. Further, the developed regions are propelling the growth of the Global two-wheeler industry with high sales of high-end two-wheelers, i.e. the motorbikes manufactured by BMW, Ducati and Harley Davidson.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Two Wheeler Market can be segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

• Motorcycles

• Scooters

• Mopeds

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Electric

By Region

• North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion, Adoption Rate (%)}

• Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

“Two Wheeler Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the global two-wheeler market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, a market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type and fuel type.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, global two-wheeler industry report encompasses the market growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Company Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Hero Motocorp Ltd., TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Harley-Davidson, Inc, BMW AG, Aprilia, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, KTM AG, Piaggio & C. SpA, etc.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global two wheeler industry analysis along with a market forecast that will help market consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key questions answered in this Global Two Wheeler Report

• What is the Global Two Wheeler Market Size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of the market?

• What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2015-16 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

• What are the two-wheeler market trends?

• What are the factors which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to two-wheeler market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities for the existing and entry-level players?

• What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?

