Hospital Acquired Infections Control Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 4.8% by 2026

According to the latest market report published by Research Report Insights, titled ‘Global Hospital Acquired Infections ControlMarket’: Industry Analysis 2012-2016and Forecast2017-2025. The global hospital acquired infections control market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region.

On the basis of product type, market has been segmented as heat sterilization equipment (moist heat sterilization equipment and dry heat sterilization equipment), low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and disinfection equipment (disinfector (washer disinfector and flusher disinfector), endoscopic reprocessor systems (single basin endoscopic reprocessor systems and dual basin endoscopic reprocessor systems), and disinfectants). Among these segments, disinfection equipment segment is expected to register the highest market share of 50.8% in 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue between 2017 and 2025.

On the basis of end users, market has been segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, medical institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics. The hospital end use segment contributed the leading shares, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Hospitals end use segment hold the market share of 32.0% in 2017, and expand at a CAGR of 4.7 % in terms of revenue between 2017 and 2025. Followed by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers end use segment holds the significant market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

By region, the global hospital acquired infections controlmarket has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Globally, in terms of revenue, North America has been anticipated to account for the highest share of 39.5% in 2017 and expand at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenue between 2017 and 2025, followed by Europe. Meanwhile, revenue from the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to expand at the significant CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The global hospital acquired infections control market shows a healthy growth over the forecast period. The factor such as shifting of healthcare model towards value-based model, increasing spending on healthcare per capita & increasing industry consolidation, and growth in emerging markets coupled with pricing pressure on the manufacturers are fueling the growth of hospital acquired infections control market. Changing demographics in the emerging economies like China, India, Brazil and South Africa is expected to provide high growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers. Public and private healthcare expenditure in these countries is expected to witness high growth which in turn is expected to drive focus of the manufacturers in these markets. In addition, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure in both developing and developed economies is expected to fuel demand for advanced endoscopy surgical procedures and thus, increase use of automated endoscope reprocessors in various healthcare sectors.

Furthermore, expanding number of hospital mergers and unions are relied upon to have wild effect on the restorative medical device producers attributable to huge number of doctor’s facility arrange working under one association, these systems can influence the cost of the AERs with the makers and thus diminishing their gainfulness edges. Large patient pool & rise in disposable income coupled with increase in number of hospitals in emerging economies, and development & advancements in reprocessing in developed economies are few factor are also gardening the market growth of hospital acquired infections control.

Some of the key players in the global hospital acquired infections control market includes Olympus Corporation, Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.), Getinge Group, STERIS Plc., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Alere Inc., The 3M Company, and Cepheid Inc.

Theglobal hospital acquired infections control marketis segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Heat Sterilization Equipment

? Moist Heat Sterilization Equipment

? Dry Heat Sterilization Equipment

• Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

• Radiation Sterilization Equipment

• Disinfection Equipment

• Disinfector

• Washer Disinfector

• Flusher Disinfector

• Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

• Single Basin Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

• Dual Basin Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

• Disinfectants

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Medical Institutions

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Clinics

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

