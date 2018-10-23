Humidity Sensor Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Various Industry

​Humidity plays a vital role in determining daily weather, it is the amount of water vapor in the gaseous state present in the air. Too little or excess humidity could be dangerous; for instance, high temperature combined with high humidity can cause health risks, especially for very old and infants & newborns. Humidity sensing and controlling is necessary in several industrial and domestic applications. The amount of water vapor in the air can affect the manufacturing processes in industries as well as the safety of personnel working in these industries. Humidity sensors are highly important devices that help measure the environmental humidity. It is also utilized to measure the humidity present in the atmosphere, and such a device is known as a hygrometer. Humidity sensors or hygrometers are employed to sense, measure, and record the moisture and air temperature present in the atmosphere. The humidity sensor comprises two metal plates and a non-conductive polymer film is placed between them. The non-conductive polymer film collects the moisture from the air, which changes the existing voltage present between the two plates. These changes in voltage are converted into suitable digital readings. Humidity sensors can be classified as absolute humidity (A.H) sensors and relative humidity sensors. Most commonly used units for humidity measurement are dew or frost point (DF/PT), parts per million (PPM) and relative humidity. Humidity sensors are utilized in a wide range of applications including HVAC systems, weather stations, medical, textiles, food processing, and automotive industries.

The humidity sensor market can be segmented based on sensor, measurement, end-use industry, and geography. Based on sensor, the humidity sensor market can be segmented into capacitive, resistive, and thermal humidity sensors. The capacitive humidity sensor is the most widely utilized humidity sensor factors such as its flexibility, it can withstand temperature below 0 degree, and it does not require any maintenance for longer periods. In terms of measurement, the humidity sensor market can be segregated into absolute humidity sensor and relative humidity sensor. Based on end-use industry, the humidity sensor market can be classified into electronics and semiconductor, healthcare, agriculture, chemical, food processing industry, meteorology, and others.

Humidity sensors are widely employed in domestic and industrial applications. It is mostly utilized in industries such as refineries, chemical, and other industries where furnaces are used. They are also utilized in other industries applications such as textile paper and food processing in order to maintain the humidity present in the atmosphere. Humidity sensors are also employed in electronics & semiconductor and medical industries that require highly precise temperature and humidity control. Furthermore, the usage of humidity sensor in agriculture for moisture content in plants and soils is also increasing, which plays and an important role in the proper growth of the plant. These are the primary factors driving the humidity sensor market. Technological advancements and the need for innovative devices with new advance features are anticipated to further drive the humidity sensor market. However, there are certain restraints of the humidity sensor market such as rising cost of raw materials or the economic slowdown in emerging markets.

Based on geography, the humidity senor market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa (ME&A). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global humidity sensor market due to the diverse range of applications of humidity sensors in industries and the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices among consumers in the region.

Key players operating in the global humidity sensor market include Vishay Intertechnolgy, GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies, Denso, OSRAM opto semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Continental AG, Honeywell Sensing & Control, Custom BEI Sensors, Delphi Corporation, Melexis Microelectronic Integrated System N.V, and Robert Bosch Gmbh. These companies are strongly involved in organic and inorganic production and expansion strategies, collaborations with their peer companies, partnerships, agreements, new product development and improvements in existing products.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.