Middle East And Africa Dairy Cattle Feed Industry Market, Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Dairy cattle feed includes a variety of forage which includes grass, silage, legumes as well as an assortment of grain, soy and other high energy density diets. Dairy feed is mainly used in cattle farms and animal feeding units.

Dairy cattle feed is made specifically with the aim of improving the production of milk. Dairy cattle feed is especially rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals which are needed for the healthy growth of a milking animal. Common ingredients of cattle feed include corn-fed, soy feed, rice bran, oilseeds, alfalfa and wheat which is a major ingredient in almost all varieties of cattle feed due to its property of maintaining proper digestion of dairy cattle.

The Middle East and Africa Dairy Cattle Feed Market was worth USD 5.99 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.13%, to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The major factors affecting the Dairy Cattle Feed market is the obvious increase in demand for milk products. So the rising populations and changing consumption patterns of the people can be considered as indirect growth factors resulting in an increased demand for dairy products. Maintaining a healthy diet also prevents metabolic diseases in the herd and this serves as another growth factor for the market. As for the restraints for the market, the higher cost for specialized feed is the main one. The prospective advantages of using dairy cattle feed are also unknown to several regions and farmers still use traditional diets for their cattle. This lack of awareness among farmers is another restraining factor for the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, the Middle-East & Africa market is analyzed under regions of Middle-East and Africa. The major countries in the region are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and South Africa. The region is the smallest market globally with a growth rate that is also below average.

The Dairy Cattle Feed market is highly competitive with a large number of players. Key market players dominating the market with their products include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Nutreco NV, Amul, Kent Nutrition Group, Hi-Pro Feeds LP, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Kapila Krishi Udyog Limited and Agro Feed Solutions.