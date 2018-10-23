Nano Metal Powder Market Global Industry Analysis by Leading Manufacturers and Trends to 2025

23th October, 2018- Nano Metal Powder Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Nonmetal powder referred to as a powder produced using alkaline-triorganohydroborates through the reduction or co-reduction of metal salts. When compared to ordinary metal powder, the Nano metal powder has a superior specific area with the ability of strong chemical reaction, metallurgical reaction, and strong metal particle functional characteristics.

Top Key Manufacturers of Nano Metal Powder market are :-

Nanoshel LLC

Ahlstrom

QuantumSphere

Tekna

Powdermet

Hoganas Group

Other

Nano Metal Powder Market by Product Type:

Co

Cu

Other

Nano Metal Powder Market by Applications:

Catalyst Industry

3D Printing Industry

Other

Geographical Analysis of Nano Metal Powder Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It differentiates from the ordinary aluminum powder such that Nano aluminum powder can burn quickly and it evacuates more heat, which has a cost-effective fuel. The combustion performance is enhanced by using Nano material in the solid propellant. The aluminum will be melted on the surface of burying propellant when the nano aluminum powder is added in the ballistic and will form the liquid drop, besides gathering in the gap among oxide particles, in which small droplets of aluminum will be generated in the small gap and quickly enter the airflow. Thus, it increases the mobility of the propellant and it catalyzes’ the reaction, as well as the speed of reaction, and efficiency as well.

Nano Metal Powder Market is segmented, By Product Type into Industrial Grade, Laboratory Grade. Nano Metal Powder Market is segmented, ByApplications into 3D Printing Industry, Metallurgy, Surface Coating Material, Industrial powder technology, Catalyst Industry, Conductive Pastes, Nano-lubricant, Others. Nano Metal Powder Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Nano Metal Powder Market Key Players include Kunshan Zhongju Nano New Material, Nanjing Emperor Nano Material, Siping GaoSida Nano Material and Equipment, Hefei Kaier Nanometer Energy & Technology, Tekna, Powdermet, Hoganas Group, Quantum Sphere, Henan Pingqi Nano Material, Shanghai ChaoWei Nanotechnology.

