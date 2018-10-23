Web-Managed Switching Market: Rise In Virtualization and Cloud-Based Services

Web-Managed switches, also known as web-smart switches, allow a network to configure the switch and pass the Local Area Network (LAN) traffic as per priority. Web-Managed switches provide advanced features and offer higher control over LAN traffic vis-à-vis unmanaged switches. Major advantages of these switches include increase in security, decrease in operational expenses, and minimal network downtime. Web-Managed switches are used in network applications that require the highest reliability and lower latency with maximum throughput.

Furthermore, Web-Managed switches are being increasingly used in enterprise networks with large number of computers and connections, as they help save organizations’ time and efforts. These switches are monitored and controlled by the browser-based Graphical User Interface (GUI). Web-Managed switches provide various facilities such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) through web interface, link aggregation, and port monitoring. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) feature offers network administrator access to VoIP phones, IP (Internet Protocol) security cameras, Ethernet powered devices, and wireless access points. Web-Managed switches offer the plug and play connectivity option to deliver more control and visibility of the network. Features provided by Web-Managed switches include broadcast storm control, port trunking, loop detection, and advanced quality of service.

Rise in virtualization and cloud-based services, significant increase in data traffic, and changing data center architecture are anticipated to drive the Web-Managed switching market during the forecast period. Adoption of virtualization technologies and cloud-based services, especially from Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), has increased significantly since the last few years. Furthermore, applications such as IP surveillance, video streaming, and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) require higher speed and network performance.

Large numbers of enterprises and data centers are opting for Web-Managed switches to deliver the optimum speed and efficiency. Nonetheless, lack of availability of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Higher pricing of Web-Managed switches compared to unmanaged switches can also adversely affect the market. Growth in number of devices on the network is one of the major trends in the Web-Managed switching market. Such devices include computer systems, routers, Ethernet powered devices, and IP powered cameras.