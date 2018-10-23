X Ray Inspection System Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​X Ray Inspection System Market are used to detect defects in materials by non-destructive methods. The primary goals of x-ray inspection systems are anomaly such as rubber, glass shards, metal, high density plastics, stone, or even bone fragments detection and overall working process optimization. X-ray inspection systems are primarily used in applications such as shape analysis, missing items, package integrity, and contaminant detection. In an x-ray inspection, image of an object that needs to be inspected, is produced using x-rays and processed through an image processing software to detect specific anomalies. X-rays used to produce an image are of very high energy; therefore, are able to penetrate solid bodies. While passing through the product, x-rays are attenuated to a lower or higher density as per density of the inspected object. The detector in x-ray inspection systems then converts the attenuated x-rays into an electrical signal. Higher the density of an object, darker the x-ray image. Image processing software detects and highlights the contaminants by observing the contrast differences in the images produced by x-rays.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the quality and standards of food products, and stringent government regulations around the globe are expected to boost the global x-ray inspection systems market. Rise in security concerns and growth of microelectronics in developing countries are some factors supporting the expansion of the market. Players from bakery products, canning industry, meat and sausage products, confectionery and cereals industry, baby food and industry are some of the significant adopters of x-ray inspections machines. Some of the contaminants detected by x-ray machines in the food industry includes stones, ceramics, glass, salt lumps, raw bones, and PVC. Strict government regulations pertaining to quality and safety of food products are encouraging players from these industries to adopt x-ray inspection systems. Furthermore, utilization of x-ray inspection systems on electronic assembly lines in manufacturing plants is also rising. 2D, 2.5D or 3D x-ray technology is being used in assembly lines to reduce production cycle time and inspection depths. Nonetheless, threat of exposure to radiation from x-rayed products is making considerable consumers to switch to substitute brand that hasn’t been x-rayed. Therefore, some manufacturers still hesitate to implement the technology for product inspection, which is likely to restrain the market. However, automatic digital x-ray inspection systems reduce human interference during the inspection process. This is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The global x-ray inspection system market is segmented based on dimension, industry vertical, and region. In terms of dimension, the x-ray inspection system market is divided into 2D, 2.5D and 3D. Based on industry vertical, the market is subdivided into food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, government, health care, and others. Need to pass regulatory standards of testing by various types of electronics components and durable or nondurable consumer goods is expected to drive the growth of market from manufacturing industry. In terms of geography, the x-ray inspection system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Substantial growth of consumer electronics in Asia Pacific, especially in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India is anticipated to drive the x-ray inspection system market in the region during the forecast period.

The global x-ray inspection system market has a large number of players; however, due to technical advancements, the market is expected to witness new entrants from developing regions. Key players operating in the market are North Star Imaging Inc., Nikon Metrology Inc., Nordson Corporation, YXLON International, VJ Group, Inc., 3DX-RAY, Visiconsult GmbH, Smiths Detection, Inc., METTLER TOLEDO, and General Electric Co.

