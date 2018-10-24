Drag Reducing Agents Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2018-2026

Drag Reducing Agents Market: Introduction

Drag reducing agents are high molecular weight substances that are added to a pipeline in order to reduce turbulence and thereby increase the capacity and efficiency of flow through the pipeline. Turbulence in pipelines is caused by friction or interaction between the flowing fluid and the pipe wall. Drag reducing agents reduce the interaction and contact between the wall and the fluid. They are injected in flow streams in small quantities. Drag reducing agents are commonly used in oil fields. They help decrease the pressure drop along the pipeline. This helps lower the pumping cost and energy consumption. Drag reducing agents are prone to degradation due to their high molecular weights.

Drag Reducing Agents Market: Overview

Based on type, the drag reducing agents market can be divided into polymers, suspensions, surfactants, and biomaterials. Polymers are the key type of materials that are used as drag reducing agents. Biomaterials such as plant polysaccharides (xylan, guar gum, etc.) are increasingly used as drag reducing agents. Biomaterials is expected to be a rapidly growing segment of the drag reducing agents market. Based on product type, drag reducing agents that are polymers can be classified into high viscosity glue, low viscosity glue, and rubber latex. Surfactants that are used as drag reducing agents can be classified as anionic, cationic, and non-ionic surfactants. Drag reducing agents can be added to a various fluids such as crude oil, refined products, multiphase liquids, heavy asphaltenic crude oil, water, and chemicals. In terms of end-use industry, the drag reducing agents market can be segmented into oil & gas industry, chemical industry, and others. The oil & gas industry is the largest consumer of drag reducing agents. The usage of drag reducing agents in medical applications for the treatment of tumors is under extensive research. Medical applications of drag reducing agents are expected to increase at a fast pace in the near future.

Drag Reducing Agents Market: Market Trends & Developments

Companies operating in the drag reducing agents market are increasingly focusing on biomaterials, such as plant polysaccharides, that can function as drag reducing agents. Plant polysaccharides offer better resistance to mechanical degradation that drag reducing agents undergo. Polysaccharides obtained from the aloe Vera plant and okra are found to have more mechanical resistance than many of the synthetic drag reducing agents.

Drag reducing agents are increasingly used in the medical field. They are administered for metastasizing tumor cells. These agents reduce drag in veins and arteries and regularize the blood flow. This prevents potential tumor cells from settling down and also deprives them of nutrients.

Drag Reducing Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Global demand for drag reducing agents market is expected to rise at a healthy pace due to the increase in oil exploration activities. Middle East & Africa is the leading consumer of drag reducing agents across the globe, led by the strong presence of the oil & gas industry in the region. North America is another major consumer of drag reducing agents. Exploration activities are likely to increase significantly in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Thus, consumption of drag reducing agents is estimated to rise significantly in these regions in the near future.

Drag Reducing Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the drag reducing agents market include Baker Hughes (U.S.), Flowchem (the U.S.), Innospec (the U.S.), Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc. (the U.S.), NuGenTec (the U.S.), Oil Flux Americas (Ecuador), Sino Oil King Shine Chemical (China), Superchem Technology (China), The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical (China), and China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

