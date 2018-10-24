Global Cognitive Computer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Cognitive Computer market to mark substantial growth due to growing number of end-user industries, and economic & efficient technology demand.”

According to OMR analysis, the global cognitive computer market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The cognitive computer market is estimated to grow modestly during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of the technology in end-user industries to facilitate the integration of human and computer with software services. The global cognitive computer market can be bifurcated into by technology, which is further segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, automated reasoning and others (information retrieval); by deployment, it is segmented into cloud and on premises; by vertical, the market is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), telecom & IT, consumer goods & retail, energy & power, tourism & travel, media & entertainment, education & research and others; and by geography, it is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Cognitive computing is the technology platform which is based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and signal processing. The technology enables the human-computer interaction in more efficient manner due to integration of AI and machine learning with it. Use cases of the technology are face detection, speech recognition, sentimental analysis, fraud detection and risk management. Some of the major IT development in the field of cognitive computing made by software giants to solve real life problems are Vantage Software, CaféWell Concierge, Sofie, BrightMinded, WayBlazer, and Edge Up Sports. Technological advancements of the artificial intelligence, one of the key aspects of cognitive computing, led to rise in the investment of $5.1 billion in the year of 2016. Major breakthrough of cognitive computing is in the sector of healthcare where it facilitates to reduce cost by automating task such as de-identifying patient care records, and reviewing prior authorization requests. Along with its numerous benefits, cognitive computing face challenge of training process to tune the software system to work efficiently.

By geography North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global cognitive computer market due to presence of established market players and growth in the artificial intelligence. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growth in Information Technology industry in the developing countries such as India and China.

