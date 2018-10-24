How does a Waste Water Treatment System Work?

The water pollution has evolved into a major problem and can not be neglected anymore. Waterborne diseases have killed more lives than any other diseases and a report published by WHO in 2017 revealed that almost 29% of the global population lacked access to safe and clean drinking water. The constant increase in the number of industries and the discharge of wastewater from the industries has not favored the cause either. It has become mandatory for the industries and manufacturing units of various sectors to install water treatment system. Several water purification companies have extended their services to wastewater management.