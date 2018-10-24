Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation for Seniors after Knee Replacement Surgery

If your senior loved one is suffering from chronic knee pain and has decided to undergo knee replacement surgery or has just come out of one, it is important to understand the importance of physical therapy and rehabilitation. Post-surgical physical therapy goes a long way in helping you completely recover and restoring motion and function in your new knee joint.

While most people recover from a knee replacement surgery in 4 -6 weeks, the recovery is faster for those who follow the recommended physical therapy and rehabilitation regimen.

Pain after knee surgery

Pain management is its own specialty now. Its methods have improved drastically over the last several years. Multidisciplinary pain management utilizes several types of pain treatments and medications to help you obtain pain relief.

Rehabilitation options after knee replacement surgery

You can go through physical therapy at home, at an outpatient or an in-patient rehab clinic. If you live all by yourself, and do not have someone to care for you, remember that you would need assistance initially. You may need assisted mobility devices, such as a walking stick or crutches, to get around. There is a risk of re-injury if you move incorrectly or fall.

Benefits of in-patient physical therapy and rehab

When you undergo in-patient physical therapy, your pain can be monitored and managed easily. You receive physical therapy 5-6 days a week, depending on how fast you recover and how much strength you regain. Specialized machines can help to make the most of your exercises.

Here are the benefits of post-surgical physical therapy –

• regain strength and range of motion

• learn about pain management strategies

• awareness of safety precautions

• learn techniques to minimize pain

• learn how to use a cane or walker and perform activities of daily living, such as getting in and out of bed

• training for you and your family so that you can resume your normal home life, doing what you love

Physical therapy among seniors not only helps to recover after surgery but also prevent re-injury, improve balance and mobility and pain relief. To find out about the best physical therapy clinics and their approach, call the leading home health care companies, such as HNTS in San Antonio. Seniors have a better chance at complete recovery when are at home.

