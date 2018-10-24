The Global Agricultural Drones Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018 to 2023.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Agricultural Drones Market By Rotor Type, By Battery Life, By Applications & Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market growth will be enhanced by the growing trends of automated farming practices worldwide.

North America will dominate the Agricultural Drones Market in the forecast period. This is due to the implementation of UAVs for enhanced productivity. The increasing awareness of precision agriculture for field mapping and crop scouting has compelled the farmers to use UAVs in the farming. The Asia Pacific will record the highest growth in the future due to the increasing technological access in the rural parts of the region and innovations in farming practices. The increased venture funding for the UAV manufacturers in Asia Pacific has also boosted the growth of the agricultural drone technology. Different companies in the region are manufacturing economical UAVs for more applications in the agricultural fields.

The field mapping application segment dominates the agricultural drones market. Benefits, such as, increasing the yields by analysing the crops will fuel the field mapping application segment. Drones can spray fertilizers without disturbing the soil fertility. This factor propels the growth of the crop scouting segment. Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), with respect to crop scouting, contributes to the growth of the market. NDVI uses infrared sensors to monitor the progress of the crop and capture the data that cannot be captured by the human eye.

To access full report click here: https://industryarc.com/Report/15384/agricultural-drones-market.html

Hybrid UAVs will have the highest growth in the coming years due to their ability to cover long distances over the fields. Economical navigation and visualization, which includes inspection and mapping assist the farmers in monitoring their fields.

•The Internet of Things is a launch pad for the drone sensors. This factor drives the demand for drone aerial spraying in the forecast period.

•The popularity of agricultural drone technology has increased among farmers due to its vast applications.

•Quick availability of information and low-cost operations will enhance the growth of the UAV sprayer.

•The ability of the agro drones in monitoring farm and weather conditions will boost their growth in the future.

The key players which dominate the agricultural drones market include 3D Robotics, DJI, Precision Drones, Ageagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, and 10+. 3D Robotics offers Solo is a motion control drone and Site Scan is a cloud-connected mobile application for autonomous inspections. DJI has created a new version of the Phantom 4 Pro drone, known as Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. Ageagle LLC manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles. Its products are AgEagle RX-60 and RX-48 Systems. Agribotix LLC provides drone-enabled technologies for agricultural applications.

The increase in funding for unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers and the growing awareness about the benefits among farmers will boost the demand for the agricultural drones.

A. Agricultural Drones Market By Rotor Type

1. Fixed Wings Agricultural Drones

2. Rotary Wings Agricultural Drones

3. Hybrid Wings Agricultural Drones

B. Agricultural Drones Market By Battery Life

C. Agricultural Drones Market By Applications

1. Crop Analysis Applications

2. Field Mapping Applications

3. Agricultural Photography

4. Others

D. Agricultural Drones Market By Geography (covers 17+ countries)

E. Agricultural Drones Market By Entropy

F. Company profiles

1.3D Robotics

2. DJI

3. Precision Drones

4. Honeycomb Corporation

5. Ageagle LLC

6. Agribotix LLC

7. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

8. Delair-Tech SAS

9. Trimble Navigation Limited

10. HUVRData, LLC

11. Parrot SA

G. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

