Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market Outlook: With the increased usage of digital devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets which emits blue light waves, the concerns about the damage to the skin health and appearance are rising among consumers leading to growing demand for blue-light protection ingredients. Considering these facts blue-light protection ingredients products manufacturers are conducting research activities to develop formulations which can protect skin health from such hazardous light waves.

Our skin acts as a protective barrier and shields us from external and environmental aggressions such as air pollution, UV and blue-light. However, with time, the skin barrier function is impaired due to excessive exposure to the aforementioned factors. This leads to decreased skin quality, wrinkles and induces inflammation, which causes redness and skin hyperpigmentation. To help the skin defend itself and maintain the property of its protective barrier, blue-light protection ingredients are used in skincare products.

Blue-light, also known as High Energy Visible Light (HEV) emission, from sunlight and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartphones and tablets can impact the human skin and lead to related diseases. It induces oxidative stress through reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS), which damages the proteins and lipids in the skin. Antioxidant ingredients in skin care products can prevent skin damage from blue-light. Skincare product manufacturers are formulating products with antioxidants as active ingredients to promote their products as blue-light protection ingredients based products. However, the blue-light protection ingredients market is still in the early stage and different blue-light protection ingredients manufacturers are in the process of getting their unique formulations patented.

Growing number of diseases related to electronics usage will drive demand for Blue-light Protection Ingredients:

As the usage of mobile gazettes is rising, worldwide concerns about the potential skin damage and appearance are rising among consumers. Cosmetic manufacturers are coming up with products which contain blue-light protection ingredients. These blue-light protection ingredients are usually highly antioxidant in nature and can be derived from natural sources or can be developed synthetically in the laboratory. Blue-light protection ingredients manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to their customers.

Global Blue-light Protection Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global blue-light protection ingredients market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global blue-light protection ingredients market has been segmented as –

li>Pomegranate

Gogi fruit

Noni fruit

Coffeeberry

Astaxanthin

Mangosteen

Others

Global Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global blue-light protection ingredients market are The Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., RAHN AG, and others.

Launching new blue-light protection ingredients product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of blue-light protection ingredients through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the blue-light protection ingredients market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches in Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market:

In April 2018, The Lubrizol Corporation launched blue-light protection ingredients under Lumicease™ brand through its subsidiary Lioptec SAU. The blue-light protection ingredient product has been derived through biotechnology from radiation-resistant microorganisms. The blue-light protection ingredient is formulated to protect skin from solar and artificial blue-light induced damage.

In 2016, Junetics launched screen tinted HEV protector broad spectrum SPF 15 that protect against UV and high energy visible and infrared light. Australian cosmeceutical company, Synergie Skin, recently launched Enviroshield, which is a herb extract.

Opportunities for Blue-light Protection Ingredients Market Participants:

The blue-light protection ingredients market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing number of new blue-light protection ingredients product variants. Catering the growing demand for blue-light protection ingredients containing several benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Blue-light protection ingredients products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research: A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.