Cannabis Testing Market Focuses On Key Drivers, Opportunities Features and Demands 2025

26th October 2018– In cannabis drug testing, what actually is done is a variety of drug test methodologies are employed for the utilization of cannabis in various sectors like medicine, sport, and law. It has been observed that cannabis employment is highly noticeable and it can be identified by urinalysis, hair analysis, as well as saliva tests for days or weeks. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of the product & software spans analytical instrument, consumables, and software. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of end user spans Lab, Pharmaceutical, and Research. Among all, the consumables segment is currently taking up the largest share in the market due to their recurring requirement and repetitive employment. Legalization of medical cannabis, growth in the number of cannabis testing laboratories particularly in the United States, rise in the adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories and augmentation in the awareness level via ways like conferences, symposia, and workshops are driving the, market.

The only factors that are restraining the growth of the market and are becoming major challenges for the industry include soaring cost of analytical instruments, availability of substitute technologies, and deficiency of expert and skilled professionals. The trend that is going in the market includes augmentation in the funding for cannabis testing laboratories. Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of service spans Potency, Pesticides, Heavy Metal, Genetic Testing, Terpene Profiling, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, and Microbial Analysis. Among all the service types, the potency testing segment has gained huge recognition across the globe and has also registered for the largest share in the market. The reason being huge number of the end users mainly test their cannabis plants for cannabinoids and seek to assess the strength of cannabis and the outcome it will have on medical marijuana users.

Cannabis Testing Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As far as the geography is concerned, North America is currently dominating the market and it is estimated that the market will witness a robust CAGR in the near future. The factors that can be attributed to the particular growth include rising legalization of cannabis for medical use and robust growth in the count of cannabis testing laboratories across the region. The key target audience of the Cannabis Testing Market includes Cannabis associations, Cannabis testing laboratories, Cannabis software/LIMS vendors, Analytical instrument manufacturers, Academic institutes and universities, Venture capitalists, and Research and consulting firms. The key market players operating in the market include PharmLabs, LLC, Digipath Labs, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Millipore Sigma, AB SCIEX LLC, Waters Corporation, LabLynx, Inc., Steep Hill Labs, Inc., SC Laboratories Inc., CannaSafe Analytics, Restek Corporation, and Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

