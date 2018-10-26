Functional Food Ingredients Market by type, health benefits, application and region

Functional food ingredients are the ingredients which provide specific properties to the food such as taste, texture and flowability. They are generally considered as fortified, and enhanced food which delivers numerous health benefits when consumed at a regular basis. The functional ingredients are produced in various ways such as chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis, pressing, emulsification, and heat treatment.

Growing awareness among the people regarding the health benefits of the functional food ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth of the functional food ingredients market. The rising health consciousness and change in lifestyle and dietary habits are anticipated to enhance the growth of the functional food ingredients. Increase in the research and development activities are adding a scope for the launch of a new product which is likely to provide an opportunity to the manufacturer in the market expansion. However, the stringent government regulations for food safety are hampering the growth of the functional food ingredients market.

The functional food ingredients market is divided into following categories-

1. Type

• Minerals

• Probiotics

• Vitamins

• Prebiotics

• Essential Oils

• Carotenoids

• Hydrocolloids

• Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids

• Others

2. Health benefits

• Clinical Nutrition

• Cardio Health

• Sports Nutrition

• Immunity

• Digestive Health

• Others

3. Application

• Sports/Nutrition Bars

• Convenience Beverage

• Baby Food

• Meat Alternatives

• Functional food ingredients

• Others

Functional food ingredients Market Geographical segmentation

on the basis of the geographical regions, the global functional food ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Functional food ingredients Market Leaders

Some of the key players in the global functional food ingredients market include Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Associated British Food plc (U.K), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), and Associated British Food plc (U.K.).

