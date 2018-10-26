Global Market for Automotive Fender Roller to Incur Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Automotive Fender Roller Market: Introduction

Tire plays a vital role as a suspension component in a vehicle. Improving or modifying the tires can be achieved by only few methods in which widening the contact patch turns out to be the most economical one. Automotive fender roller is one of the most common tool used currently in the automotive repair industry. Automotive fender roller is used to enhance the clearance between the tire and fender by rolling the inner lip of the fenders to make the L shaped inner lip of fender into a tight V shaped. The roller bearing wheel is generally made of urethane which is strong enough to bend the metal and soft enough to prevent paint damage. In order to execute the process smoothly and with precision, a heat gun is used. This helps in preventing tire damage from fender rub. Automotive fender roller is also used during the modification of the vehicle by fitting a larger sized tire by slowly easing the wheel arch away. Owing to its easy handling and economic nature, the demand for automotive fender roller is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years. This in turns may contribute to the global automotive fender roller market during the forecast period.

Automotive Fender Roller Market: Dynamics

Increasing automotive sales and vehicle fleet is one of the key factor driving the growth of automotive fender roller market across the globe. Automotive fender roller finds its huge application in the aftermarket of automotive industry. Hence increasing vehicle fleet as well as increasing vehicle age is directly related to the growing aftermarket of automobiles. This in turns is fueling the demand for reforming tools such as automotive fender roller.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24763

Although the global automotive fender roller market has bright opportunities in the future still the manufacturers of automotive fender roller have to face some challenges regarding the sales channel of the products. Many a time’s customers opt for renting the tool instead of purchasing it. This may impact the new sales of the automotive fender roller in the market

The ongoing trend gaining momentum in the automotive fender roller market is the sales of automotive fender roller thorough online channel. There are various websites in which variety of automotive fender roller are available in lower costs and provides door delivery. This enhances the convenience of the customers.

Automotive Fender Roller Market: Segment

The global automotive fender roller market has been segmented by vehicle type and by end use

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive fender roller market has been segmented as:

Passenger vehicle

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

On the basis of type of end use, the global automotive fender roller market has been segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Fender Roller Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive production is expected to be higher in emerging economies as compared to that in developed economies. This can mainly be attributed to increasing urbanization and stable economic conditions in these regions. During the forecast period, the fleet on road is also expected to rise with modest CAGR, thereby providing substantial opportunities for growth in automotive aftermarket, which in turn, is also expected the fuel the demand for automotive fender roller across the globe. Rapidly growing industrial sector coupled with the rising urbanization in various countries of the Asia pacific region is resulting in growing standard of living, which in turn, is a key factor responsible for increasing automobile production and vehicle parc in the region. Significantly large vehicle fleet in matured regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to project substantial opportunities for the vehicle’s repair and maintenance segment. This in turns may positively impact the growth of automotive fender roller market during the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24763

Automotive Fender Roller Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive fender roller market include:

Qingdao Smart Industrial Co., Ltd.

The Eastwood Company

Jiaxing Relia Hardware Co., Ltd.

Haining Lee-Ding Machinery Co., Ltd

Shanghai Sihao Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.,

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.