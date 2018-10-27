Commercial fitout and commercial signage

As a consumer, and as a business professional, you are likely to encounter high-quality large-screen TVs in your store or at local ones. You can also observe that these large and beautiful screens have a lower price than commercial ones of the same size. If you are tempted to replace a television consumer with a digital display application, you are not alone. You are among the ones driven by the desire to keep costs in line and demonstrate increasing return on investment, using consumer televisions as digital displays is an emerging trend. Commercial quality displays, on the other hand, have a minimum guarantee of 2-3 years, often with optional extras such as on-site service. As a consumer, you can easily and wisely choose the right screen to meet your requirements.

However, the use of products for consumers instead of commercial applications is often counterproductive and results in higher costs and downtime of the system. How come? Consumer screens are simply not designed to work in the most demanding world of commercial digital signage.

Commercial signage, on the other hand, offers different design advantages that assure the performance needed to operate reliably in an all-day, and all-year environment, for greater efficiency and a better return on investment long-term. Commercial signs are designed specifically for PC compatibility and commercial grade AV standards, while consumer TVs are designed primarily to meet the needs of home viewing, which differ substantially from the needs of the signage market. Along with the specific design characteristics of a given screen, the quality of manufacturing can vary substantially between consumer TVs and commercial quality displays, thus having a significant effect on the ratio of screen failures.

The warranty of a screen provides information on the manufacturer’s confidence in the performance capabilities of the product in each environment. Consumer products are designed for a specific use profile in the home (the average time spent watching television around the world is 3.25 hours per day), and therefore they usually have a standard warranty of one year. This warranty is generally void if the product is used more than a certain number of hours per day or if it is installed in an improper manner.. Most consumer TVs have an automatic shut-off function after 4 hours of use to prevent screen fatigue. Another possible drawback is the fact that some consumer guarantees will revert to a 90-day free maintenance when used in an unspecified manner, which requires the product to be returned to the service center for repair.

An orderly and properly presented store is one of the keys to success. If this is the case in any business, business owners know that commercial fitout is highly important. The wide variety of products offered, each with different dimensions and characteristics, requires treating each aspect in a different manner. It is essential to have adequate commercial fitout in the store, which shows the characteristics of the devices and allows the visitor to explore your products easily.

