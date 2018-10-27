Global Metallized Film Market, By Metal, By Material, By End-Use Industry, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Metallized Film Market, By Metal (Aluminium and Others), By Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Others), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Decorative and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Metallized Film Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Metallized Film Market is projected to reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period owing to increasing use of metallized film in end-use industries, such as packaging and decorative. Based on material type, the market has been segmented into Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Others. In 2017, the polypropylene (PP) segment dominated the market since it is a good moisture barrier but poor oxygen barrier which increases the shelf life of packed products. Moreover, the use of PP metallized film in packaging application for products which require a long shelf life, such as food, bakery products, snacks, and candies, is driving the growth of this market.

Based on metal, the Aluminium metallized film is anticipated to be the largest segment, during the forecast period. Aluminium metallized film offers excellent barrier performance against water vapor & gases, good metal bond strength and good thermal & mechanical properties. Moreover, the Aluminium metallized film is used in packaging for sweets, snacks, frozen foods, frozen desserts, coffee pouches, and so on. The APAC metallized film market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during 2019-2023, mainly due to the rapid expansion of end-use industries such as food & beverages and cosmetics & toiletries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Metallized Film Market are Cosmo Films Limited, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Dunmore, Ester Industries, Bollore Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Taghleef Industries, Polinas etc.

