Intelligent Network Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future anticipates the maturity of the global intelligent network market with a CAGR of 25.27% in conjunction with a market value of USD 9.70 billion owing to the advent of new technology such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). It is presumed that these technologies are a game-changer for the telecommunications industry. IoT supports handy network connectivity and streamlines network conjunction, resulting in reduced network downtime. This gives rise to increased data volume and traffic. Therefore, higher number of connected devices lead to the demand for seamless connectivity which can be delivered effortlessly by intelligent networks. Furthermore, the advent of new technology is expected to be one of the major factors fueling the growth of the intelligent network market over the forecast period.

Intelligent network, also known as smart network, is an independent telecommunications network implemented to simplify the connectivity of networks in both, accessible and remote locations. It controls and develops services more efficiently by rapidly applying new capabilities into the network. Intelligent networks are intended for fixed and mobile telecom networks, as it results in better enhancement of the existing network to deliver improved customer experience. The intelligence in intelligent networks is catered to the network nodes which is taken from the switches and distributed throughout the network. Furthermore, it bridges the gap between network performance and business outcome, resulting in better performance and delivery of improved and reliable services.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the intelligent network market are Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett-Packard Company (US), Orange S.A. (France), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Colt Technology Services (UK), Sandvine (Canada), and Netcracker Inc. (UK), Loom Systems (US), Itential (US), and Aricent, Inc. (US) are among the other players in this market.

Segmentation:

The intelligent network market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By application, the intelligent network market is segmented into information cognition, traffic prediction and classification, resource management and network adoption, performance prediction, and configuration extrapolation.

By end-user, this market is segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed network service providers, and others.

By enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the global segments.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of intelligent network market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The advent of new technology is driving the growth of the intelligent network market in North America. The region is expected to dominate the market, owing to this, with the largest market share during the forecast period. The US and Canada are a few countries in the region, leading due to technical advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Leading providers of intelligent networks such as Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Aruba Networks, Netcracker Inc., and others in the US are enhancing advanced technological architecture and providing network security. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market, due to the growing adoption of IoT and the shift of small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise to the cloud. China, Japan, and India are leading countries in the region, due to their vast customer base. Europe is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing investments of tech leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT market.

