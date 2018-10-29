Vending Machine Market to reach a market size of $5.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Vending Machine Market, published by KBV research, the Global Vending Machine Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Beverages Vending Machine Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Snacks Vending Machine Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Specialized Vending Machine Market.
The Deployment market holds the largest market share in Global Vending Machine Market by Solution in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Managed Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The QSR, shopping malls, & Retail Stores market holds the largest market share in Global Vending Machine Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Offices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Public Transport market would attain market value of $1,205.1 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-vending-machine-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Vending Machine Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Azkoyen Group, Compass Group, Plc, Aramark Corporation, Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A., Honeywell International, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Glory, Ltd., and IBM Corporation.
Global Vending Machine Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Beverages
Snacks
Gumball & Candy
Specialized
By Solution
Managed Services
Deployment
By End User
QSR, shopping malls, & Retail Stores
Offices
Public Transport
Others
By Geography
North America Vending Machine Market Size
US Vending Machine Market Size
Canada Vending Machine Market Size
Mexico Vending Machine Market Size
Rest of Global Vending Machine Market Size
Europe Vending Machine Market
Germany Vending Machine Market
UK Vending Machine Market
France Vending Machine Market
Russia Vending Machine Market
Spain Vending Machine Market
Italy Vending Machine Market
Rest of Europe Vending Machine Market
Asia Pacific Vending Machine Market
China Vending Machine Market
Japan Vending Machine Market
India Vending Machine Market
South Korea Vending Machine Market
Singapore Vending Machine Market
Malaysia Vending Machine Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Vending Machine Market
LAMEA Vending Machine Market
Brazil Vending Machine Market
Argentina Vending Machine Market
UAE Vending Machine Market
Saudi Arabia Vending Machine Market
South Africa Vending Machine Market
Nigeria Vending Machine Market
Rest of LAMEA Vending Machine Market
Companies Profiled
Azkoyen Group
Compass Group, Plc.
Aramark Corporation
Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Glory, Ltd.
IBM Corporation
