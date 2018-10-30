Air Core Drilling Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to2019

The global market for air core drilling has been experiencing a significant surge in its valuation. The increasing need for effective techniques for extraction in mines and in oil and gas wells has fueled the demand for air core drilling technique considerably across the world. Analysts expect this trend to continue throughout the period from 2013 to 2019, resulting in remarkable growth of this market in the near future.

The worldwide air core drilling market is broadly evaluated on the basis of application and the regional spread of this market. Dust drilling, foam drilling, mist drilling, aerated fluid drilling, and nitrogen membrane drilling are the key application areas of air core drilling. Regionally, the global air core market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

This research report on the global air core drilling market provides a comprehensive market analysis considering its current as well as historical performance. The future status of this market has also been determined by evaluating the market’s prospects and the major trends in this study.

Overview of the Global Air Core Drilling Market

The increasing investment in exploration and production activities across various unconventional energy sources to meet the ever-rising energy demands is driving the global air core market significantly. The advancement in air core drilling technology is likely to boost this market in the coming years.

North America leads the global air core drilling market. The rising demand for efficient drilAir Core Drilling Marketling techniques in this region is propelling the North America air core drilling market significantly. Analysts predict this market to maintain its dominance in the overall market during the period from 2013 to 2019. The increasing need for energy, particularly in the U.S., is prompting market players to explore unconventional energy reserves, which is likely to boost this regional market substantially over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific air core drilling market is also estimated to witness healthy growth in the coming years. A large number of imminent exploration and production projects and the presence of huge untapped hydrocarbon reserves are likely to drive the growth in this market over the next few years.

Overall, the global air core drilling market looks flourishing; however, this technique only functions at water devoid mature geographical areas and hydrogen sulfide zones. This factor is limiting its usability, and hence limiting the market growth as well.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2192

Companies mentioned in the research report

The global air core drilling market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a number of market players. Atlas Copco, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Weatherford, and Allis Chalmers are the leading participants in this market.

Other prominent enterprises operating in the worldwide market for air core drilling are Chicago Pneumatic, San Antonio Global Ltd., AusDrill, Tesco and Premier Ltd., Master Drilling, and Brown Bros.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/