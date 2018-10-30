Global ENT Devices Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

ENT Devices Global Market Size:

The global ENT devices market was valued at around $90 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ENT devices market in 2017, accounting for nearly 35% of the market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for more than 21% market share.

ENT Devices Global Market Overview:

Robotic-assisted surgeries are being performed in head and neck surgeries to minimize complications, invasiveness, scarring and also significantly reduces the need for additional reconstructive surgeries. For instance, treatment of cancer when in small spaces such as the throat, tongue or tonsils, is extremely challenging. The introduction of robotics and the development of Transoral robotic surgery (TORS) is gaining popularity in the field of oral cancer. In this procedure, surgeons use a computer enhanced device to guide the surgical tools, which consist of robotically-guided arms that reach and operate in difficult-to-reach areas of the mouth. City of Hope’s head and neck surgeons are using robotic instruments to perform surgeries for head and neck cancers. This eliminates the traditional procedure which splits and opens the jawbone through the patient’s mouth.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, customization of hearing aids and implants through 3D printing a significant trend in the ENT devices market. Companies in this segment design, develop and provide hearing aids in a range of colors, designs, metallic and prints depending on the patient’s needs. For instance, Cochlear Ltd. is customizing its hearing implants, sound processor covers, coil covers and Nucleus 5 sound processor with SkinIt. Phonak, Advanced Bionics and many other companies are also providing customized products.

Sonova Holdings AG was the largest competitor with 13.22% of the market, generating revenues of $1.2 billion for the financial year 2016. Sonova’s growth strategy aims at acquiring competitors and hearing aid retail stores across Europe. It has acquired Europe’s 2nd largest hearing aid retailer, AudioNova for $954 million, in May 2016. It has also acquired Hansaton Akustik GmbH, a German based hearing aid manufacturing company in April 2015.

ENT devices are used for diagnosis, surgery and treatment of any kind of diseases related to ear, nose and throat and thereby correct the problems related to hearing, snoring, smelling or speaking. Diseases can include hear loss, chronic ear disease, airway stenosis, airway tumors, cancer, feeding and swallowing disorders, mastoiditis, voice disorders (Dysphonia), sinusitis and others. Some of the popular ENT devices available in the market are endoscopes, hearing aids, hearing implants, handheld surgical instruments, balloon sinus dilation devices, CO2 lasers, image-guided surgery systems, ear tubes, and voice prosthesis devices.

